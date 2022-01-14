Chandigarh woman found dead: Day on, police yet to identify suspect

A day after the naked and gagged body of a 40-year-old woman from Maloya was found in the bushes close to her home, police are yet to identify the accused.

Senior officials privy to the investigation said the postmortem has been conducted and they are waiting for the report.

Superintendent of police (SP, city) Ketan Bansal, said, “We are going through CCTV footage to identify the accused.” Police officers are also speaking to the people of the area and working on leads. The woman had gone to buy rations on Tuesday night and her husband, an auto driver, had dropped her at the Maloya bus stand. Later, when he returned to pick her up, she couldn’t be found and he complained to the police.