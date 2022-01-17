Chandigarh woman’s murder: Even after 4 days, police groping in dark

Even after four days, police are yet to make headway in the murder of the 40-year-old woman whose naked body was found in the bushes a few metres away from her house in Maloya on Wednesday morning.

The victim, a mother of three, had gone missing at about 8pm on Tuesday, after her husband had dropped her at the Maloya bus stand. At around 9.25pm, the police control room was informed by a passerby who had spotted the body lying in the bushes.

Sources said that the woman’s mouth was gagged using socks, which police officials say was done to ensure she does not make any noise. The woman is survived by husband, two daughters and a son.

The preliminary postmortem termed asphyxia as cause of death and a few injury marks indicating strangulation were found on the body. A murder case has been registered at Maloya police station. Police are scanning the mobile data dump and have questioned her husband at length, but so far, a suspect has not been identified.