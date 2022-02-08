Chandigarh woman’s murder: Police yet to identify suspect

Even after more than 26 days have passed since the naked body of a 40-year-old woman was found in the bushes a few metres away from her house in Maloya, police are still groping in the dark.

The victim, a mother of three who worked as a vegetable vendor, had gone missing at about 8pm on January 11, after her husband had dropped her at the Maloya bus stand. At around 9.25am on January 12, the police control room was informed by a passerby who had spotted the body lying in the bushes.

Sources said that the woman’s mouth was gagged using socks, which police say was done to ensure she does not make any noise. The woman is survived by husband, two daughters and a son.

The preliminary postmortem termed asphyxia as cause of death and a few injury marks indicating strangulation were found on the body. A murder case has been registered at Maloya police station. Police are scanning the mobile data dump and have questioned her husband at length, but so far, a suspect has not been identified.

“The investigations are on and we are questioning potential suspects as well as family members. There were injury marks on the body, but it is still unclear if she was sexually assaulted before murder or not,” said Ketan Bansal, superintendent of police (SP, city).