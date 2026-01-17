Chandigarh: Youth returning from court hearing stabbed to death in Sector 38

A 21-year-old youth was chased and stabbed to death in broad daylight near the slip road in Sector 38, Chandigarh, around 3 pm on Friday, while he was returning from a court hearing. Police suspect an old rivalry to be the reason behind the murder. The deceased has been identified as Golu alias Kolis, a resident of Mauli Jagran. (HT File)

According to police sources, Golu and his mother, Meena, had appeared before the Sector 43 district court in connection with an old dispute. Investigators said the accused were aware of Golu’s court appearance and had allegedly been keeping an eye on him throughout the hearing.

After the hearing, Meena left via a different route, while Golu managed to evade the suspects and reach a friend’s house in Sector 38. The friend, however, warned him that the attackers were still looking for him and advised him to leave immediately.

As Golu stepped out, two men riding a Bullet motorcycle allegedly began tailing him. Armed with sharp-edged weapons, the attackers first attempted to assault him near the BJP office in Sector 37. He, however, managed to give them the slip. Later, around 3 pm, they intercepted him near the slip road in Sector 38, surrounded him and stabbed him multiple times.

A severely injured Golu collapsed on the road in a pool of blood following which, the attackers fled the spot. A passerby noticed him and alerted the police. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Following the incident, teams from Sector 39 police station, along with forensic experts and senior police officials, reached the spot. The area was cordoned off and evidence, including blood samples and the victim’s two-wheeler, was collected for investigation.

Golu’s mother alleged that the accused — Shammi, Gautami, Kishu, Golu and others — were likely behind the murder as they had attacked one of their relatives in Sector 17 last month. The relative, she said, had been forced to seek refuge inside a police station. She further alleged that the group was also involved in earlier attacks in Bapu Dham and Mauli Jagran.

She alleged that despite repeated complaints, no strict police action was taken. “If the police had acted in time, my son would not have been killed,” she said.

Police said a case of murder has been registered, and multiple teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

Golu had got married just 45 days ago. A post-wedding ritual was scheduled at his residence on Friday night, and preparations were underway when news of his killing reached the family into mourning.