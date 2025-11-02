Chandigarh: Youth stabbed after intervening in fight at Hallomajra

A 23-year-old youth, who intervened to stop a youth from abusing another person in the street, was stabbed multiple times in Hallomajra on Friday evening. The victim was taken to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh. (Shutterstock)

The victim, Vishal Pandey, who lives near Kheda Chowk in Hallomajra, told police he was standing outside his house around 7 pm when the accused, identified as Beeru, alias Kancha, was allegedly hurling abuses at someone.

When Pandey intervened and asked him to stop, the accused allegedly punched him, blocked his way and pulled out a knife.

Pandey stated that the knife attack was aimed at his chest, but when he dodged to save himself, the blow landed on his back. The accused allegedly struck him 2-3 times with the “intention to kill”. Pandey said when he tried to restrain the accused to defend himself, the knife injured the accused’s own hand. Beeru then allegedly threatened to kill him, before fleeing from the spot.

After receiving information from the Sector-31 police station, a police team reached GMCH, Sector 32, where Pandey was taken and declared fit for statement. His medico-legal report (MLR) confirmed stab injuries.

Based on the complaint, MLR and preliminary probe, police registered an FIR under Sections 115 (2), 126 (2), 118 (1), 109, 351(2) and 351 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused.

In another case of brutal violence, just four days ago, on October 27, a youth was stabbed to death in Ram Darbar. The victim, Rishi, was allegedly attacked with knives by a group of men after he refused to disclose the whereabouts of another youth named Vansh Madi. The Chandigarh Police swiftly cracked the case with the arrested of five accused, all residents of Ram Darbar and aged 18 to 28.