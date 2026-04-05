Chandigarh:10% reduction in MC annual parking passes

To encourage more motorists to adopt the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC)’s annual parking passes, and in turn ensure a steady revenue stream for the civic body, authorities have proposed a 10% slash in the rates of these passes. The proposal, along with a plan to levy property tax on stilt parking areas, is set to come up for discussion in the General House meeting on April 8. Pass-holders are allowed unlimited entry and exit across all paid parking sites under the MC’s jurisdiction. (HT Photo)

The MC had launched the MC OnePass system in January this year to provide cost-effective, cashless and hassle-free parking experience at all paid parking lots run by the civic body. Users were given the option of going for either the quarterly, half-yearly and yearly parking pass system. At present, there are around 3,000 users of these passes.

If the reduction is effected, the annual parking fee would drop to ₹5,400 from the existing ₹6,000 for four-wheelers, and ₹2,700 from ₹3,000 for two-wheelers. Pass-holders are allowed unlimited entry and exit across all paid parking sites under the MC’s jurisdiction.

Ground floor rates for commercial stilt parking spaces

At the same meeting, the House is also expected to take a call on the long-pending issue of taxation of stilt parking spaces, an area that has remained ambiguous under the existing legal framework.

Stilt parking refers to open or partially covered parking spaces created at the ground level of a building, typically by raising the structure on columns. These areas are commonly used to accommodate vehicles without constructing a full basement. In Chandigarh, stilt parking is available in malls and some residential societies beyond Sector 48.

Though property tax was introduced in Chandigarh in 2004, these do not clearly define rates for stilt parking, leading to varying interpretations in assessment. Currently, stilt parking is taxed at ground floor rates, as such spaces are located at the ground-level in most sanctioned building plans. Basement areas, on the other hand, are typically taxed at lower rates, as they are treated as utility spaces with limited commercial use.

This approach, however, has been contested by property owners who argue that stilt areas function similar to basements and should attract lower tax rates.

The issue gained legal traction in a case involving an industrial property in Industrial Area Phase II, where the appellate authority, in November 2024, remanded the matter back to the MC for reconsideration and issuance of a fresh, reasoned order.

Subsequently, the House Tax Assessment Committee recommended a differential taxation model, proposing that revenue-generating portions of stilt parking be taxed at ground floor rates, while non-revenue areas be assessed at basement rates. It also called for amendments to the bylaws to remove ambiguity and ensure uniform implementation.

What is the proposed change in stilt taxes?

Currently, stilt parking is taxed at ground floor rates, as such spaces are located at the ground-level in most sanctioned building plans. Basement areas, on the other hand, are typically taxed at lower rates, as they are treated as utility spaces with limited commercial use.

The House Tax Assessment Committee has suggested a hybrid model:

Areas where parking is commercially used (fee-based), such as in malls, may be taxed at ground floor rates

Non-revenue portions, such as in residential areas, may be taxed at basement rates

Why does it matter?

The decision will impact property tax liability, municipal revenue, and uniformity in assessments, especially for commercial and industrial properties across the city.