Chandigarh: 100 more electric buses to roll in by October

The Chandigarh transport department is all set to bring in additional 100 new electric buses by October this year. The electric buses will replace 100 aging diesel buses currently operating from Chandigarh Transport Undertaking’s (CTU) Depot Number 4. (HT)

The department has submitted a proposal to the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) for the procurement of these environment-friendly buses under the central government’s PM e-Bus Sewa scheme.

Although the department will issue the tender for procurement, central approval has been sought since the Centre will provide a significant subsidy for the project.

In response, the Centre has asked for a copy of the Request for Proposal (RFP) to review the terms and conditions. The RFP has been finalised and will be sent forward by Monday.

These electric buses will replace 100 aging diesel buses currently operating from Chandigarh Transport Undertaking’s (CTU) Depot Number 4. The existing fleet, which includes non-AC green and AC red automatic diesel buses, was allotted to the city under a special scheme during the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

With their 15-year lifespan nearing its end, these buses are scheduled to be phased out between November and January. Due to their age, they are prone to frequent breakdowns and consume high amounts of diesel, affecting efficiency and increasing operational costs.

Speaking on the development, transport department director Pradyuman Singhsaid, “The process of introducing 100 electric buses into Chandigarh’s public transport system is now underway. Once we receive approval from the Centre, the tender will be issued.”

The new electric buses will run on the routes of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali, while 80 electric buses are already running on the city and sub-urban routes in the tricity.