Chandigarh: 15 years on, 83 owners await full right over their homes

It has been 15 years since the UT administration permitted leasehold to freehold conversion of 83 residential plots in Chandigarh. But there’s still no end to owners’ struggle to get the properties transferred to their name. Allottees tiresome wait for conversion from leasehold to freehold continues, despite completion of registration and payment of unearned profit. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per Estate Office records, the administration had invited applications for leasehold plots, ranging from 100 to 250 square yards, in the early 1970s. These were allotted in the early 1990s with a lock-in period of 15 years, not allowing the lessee to transfer the property. All plots are situated in various southern sectors of the city.

In 2008-09, the UT administration allowed conversion of these plots from leasehold to freehold, even through a General Power of Attorney (GPA) holder, following which allottees began applying for conversion. But their tiresome wait for conversion continues over 15 years later, despite completion of registration and payment of unearned profit.

While a freehold property is completely owned by the buyer, the ownership rights in case of leasehold properties remain with government agencies like the UT Estate Office, municipal corporation and Chandigarh Housing Board.

Former UT finance secretary Vijay Namdeorao Zade had assured to sort out the issue by January 2024, but there’s has been no progress. His assurance had come in the presence of then deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh and then assistant estate officer Sanyam Garg during a grievances camp at the Community Centre in Sector 38 in December 2023.

The allottees have already filed several appeals with the finance secretary in hopes of a resolution. In one case, the Punjab and Haryana court had issued orders directing the administration to allow the transfer.

Even after repeated attempts, UT finance secretary Diprava Lakra did not respond to calls and messages.

One of the allottees, Rekha Anand expressed her frustration: “Even after the former finance secretary’s assurance in January last year, allottees’ file for ownership continues to shuttle between the DC office and finance secretary office.”

Harjit Singh of Sector 37, another affected allottee, said he had even met the joint secretary, estate, who assured of a resolution soon, but in vain.