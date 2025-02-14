Menu Explore
Chandigarh: 5-year jail for youth who snatched mobile phone

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 14, 2025 09:36 AM IST

The Chandigarh court also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the convict, Aman Khan, a native of Samli in Uttar Pradesh

A 23-year-old youth, who was arrested for snatching a pedestrian’s mobile phone, has been sentenced to five years in jail by a local court.

On June 6, 2023, the convict had snatched the mobile phone of Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Maloya, Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
On June 6, 2023, the convict had snatched the mobile phone of Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Maloya, Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court also imposed a fine of 25,000 on the convict, Aman Khan, a native of Samli in Uttar Pradesh.

On June 6, 2023, he had snatched the mobile phone of Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Maloya.

Singh had told the police that he was going from Maloya to Sector 39 with his mother around 11.15 pm. When they reached near Radha Krishna Temple, Maloya, a motorcycle-borne youth came from behind and fled after snatching his Vivo mobile phone. Subsequently, a case of snatching was registered at the Maloya police station

Over a month later, on July 25, 2023, Khan was arrested for the crime with the help of CCTV footage. The snatched mobile phone was recovered from him and he had confessed to his crime during interrogation, according to police.

