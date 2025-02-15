Chandigarh: Bike-borne snatchers strike again, make off with cyclist’s phone

In the second such crime in the city in three days, two motorcycle-borne youth snatched a 19-year-old cyclist’s mobile phone and ₹500 in cash on Kansal road on Thursday night. The victim, Monu, a resident of Tribune Colony Road, Kansal, works as a helper at a cafe. (HT)

He told police that he was cycling back home after work around 9.30 pm.

As he reached near Royal Farm on Kansal road, two youths on a motorcycle approached him from behind and forcibly snatched his smartphone and ₹500 in cash, before fleeing towards Kansal village.

Monu’s statement was recorded and the spot was verified. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Section 304 (2) (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unidentified duo.

In a similar incident on Tuesday night, a 58-year-old cart puller was stabbed in the leg and robbed of his wallet by two motorcycle-borne youth on a cycle track along the Sector 48/49 dividing road. The case remains unsolved.