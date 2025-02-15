Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Bike-borne snatchers strike again, make off with cyclist’s phone

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 15, 2025 09:44 AM IST

Chandigarh Police registered a case under Section 304 (2) (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the unidentified duo

In the second such crime in the city in three days, two motorcycle-borne youth snatched a 19-year-old cyclist’s mobile phone and 500 in cash on Kansal road on Thursday night.

The victim, Monu, a resident of Tribune Colony Road, Kansal, works as a helper at a cafe. (HT)
The victim, Monu, a resident of Tribune Colony Road, Kansal, works as a helper at a cafe.

He told police that he was cycling back home after work around 9.30 pm.

As he reached near Royal Farm on Kansal road, two youths on a motorcycle approached him from behind and forcibly snatched his smartphone and 500 in cash, before fleeing towards Kansal village.

Monu’s statement was recorded and the spot was verified. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Section 304 (2) (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unidentified duo.

In a similar incident on Tuesday night, a 58-year-old cart puller was stabbed in the leg and robbed of his wallet by two motorcycle-borne youth on a cycle track along the Sector 48/49 dividing road. The case remains unsolved.

