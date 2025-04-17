Chandigarh: Day on, BJP retreats from threat to resign over property tax hike

A day after threatening mass resignations by the mayor and party councillors over the steep property tax hike, the Chandigarh BJP found itself backtracking on Wednesday—with no resignations or protests, and a stern rebuke from party seniors instead. On Tuesday, city BJP president Jatinder Malhotra had declared that mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla and all party councillors would resign if the Chandigarh administration didn’t roll back the hike and release funds for the cash-strapped municipal corporation. Instead of resignations or visible protests, the BJP disappeared into closed-door meetings on Wednesday. (HT)

The announcement came amid growing public backlash over the increased tax burden, but was immediately condemned by the Opposition Congress and AAP as an attempt to reclaim lost political ground.

But on Wednesday, the party’s bold plan fizzled out before taking off.

Instead of resignations or visible protests, the BJP disappeared into closed-door meetings, where the core committee, comprising senior leaders Sanjay Tandon, Arun Sood and mayor Babla, among others, decided not to go ahead with the announced plan, but to introspect.

Sources said the party high command reprimanded the local leadership for acting in haste without consulting UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria. “There should have been more strategic engagement before going public with such a drastic step,” a senior party functionary said at the meeting.

Adding to the internal chaos, party insiders disclosed that the mayor and councillors were told the property tax hike should not have been placed on the House agenda to begin with. Babla, when approached for a statement on Wednesday, refused to comment, whereas party president Jatinder Malhotra didn’t answer calls.

Opposition parties called it BJP’s classic act of flip-flop.

Hitting out at the BJP, Rajiv Sharma, chief spokesperson of Chandigarh Congress, said, “It is true that the UT administration has consistently been denying adequate funds to the municipal corporation, which is hampering the city’s development. But have the BJP councillors forgotten that the administration works under the direct control of the Union ministry of home affairs?”

In Tuesday’s emergency meeting, Malhotra had lashed out at the UT administration, accusing it of bypassing elected representatives. “This unprecedented hike has been imposed without any consultation or approval from the MC House,” he said, vowing resignations if demands weren’t met.