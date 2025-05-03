Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Get property status corrected at special two-week camp

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 03, 2025 09:44 AM IST

All property allottees/owners, which come under the Estate Office’s jurisdiction, are advised to check the status of their properties through “Know your property” portal (https://estateoffice.chd.gov.in/KnowYourProperty/Search) and CMIS Chandigarh portal

The Estate Office will be holding a special two-week camp to address discrepancy in property status on the department website and record available with property allottees/owners.

All applications received in this camp shall be disposed within 90 days. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

To correct status of properties, which were once resumed but later restored through various court orders, a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was framed and several corrections were made by the Estate Office.

Hence, all property allottees/owners, which come under the office’s jurisdiction, are advised to check the status of their properties through “Know your property” portal (https://estateoffice.chd.gov.in/KnowYourProperty/Search) and CMIS Chandigarh portal.

In case any discrepancy is found, they are requested to submit their application, along with documents to prove their claim, at a special camp being organised at diary section of Deputy Commissioner office/Estate Office from May 5 to May 20. The camp will remain open on Saturday and Sunday as well.

All applications received in this camp shall be disposed within 90 days.

