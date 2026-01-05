Chandigarh: Man duped of ₹30L on pretext of biz partnership

A resident of Sector 51-A has been duped of nearly ₹30 lakh by a man who promised him partnership in a broadband franchise business, police said. Complainant Parminder Singh Gill informed police that Amit Kapoor of SCF number 1, Sector 20-C, Chandigarh, approached him in November 2020 seeking financial assistance while claiming that he was running a cable network business under the name M/s Shivam Cable Network and required funds to obtain a Netplus Broadband franchise. A Sector 51-A resident has been duped of nearly ₹30 lakh by a man who promised him partnership in a broadband franchise business. (HT Photo)

Kapoor allegedly sought ₹7.7 lakh initially, assuring repayment within two months. Gill stated that he paid ₹6.30 lakh in cash on November 28, 2020. Gill claimed that instead of returning the money, Kapoor allegedly persuaded him to invest further by offering him partnership in the business, projecting high monthly profits. Kapoor reportedly claimed that the business had over 646 broadband connections, earning substantial monthly revenue, and assured Gill of a fixed monthly profit of ₹1 lakh. Gill invested an additional ₹15.60 lakh in February 2021, taking his total investment to ₹21.90 lakh, the FIR mentioned.

However, Gill alleged that Kapoor repeatedly delayed execution of a partnership deed and opening of a joint bank account. He was later paid a monthly amount of ₹70,000 as profit till March 2023, after which payments stopped. When Gill refused to provide further funds and sought a property deal, Kapoor allegedly stopped responding to his calls and messages.

According to the complainant, he later discovered that Amit Kapoor was neither the proprietor of Shivam Cable Network nor had any franchise rights with Netplus Broadband, and that the business was actually owned by Kapoor’s mother. Gill alleged that Kapoor had no authority to enter into any partnership or accept investments.

Following repeated demands, Kapoor allegedly issued a post-dated cheque of ₹30 lakh in September 2024 towards repayment of the principal amount and interest. However, the cheque was dishonoured on November 27, 2024, as the account had already been closed, Gill stated, adding that Kapoor later refused to return the money and “threatened” him with dire “consequences”.

Based on the complaint, an FIR under Section 420 of the IIPC has been registered at the Sector-19 police station.