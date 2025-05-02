Chandigarh: May arrives with rain, winds, hail in tow

The city rang in May with gusty winds, rain and even hail in some parts on Thursday night, setting the stage for a cool start to the month. Commuters caught in the rain in Sector 22, Chandigarh, on Thursday night. High-speed winds and rain are expected to continue till May 5. (Keshav Singh/HT)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 9.9 mm was recorded between 8.30 pm and 9.30 pm, while gusty winds, reaching speeds up to 70 km per hour, also swept the city, cooling it down.

A hailstorm also struck parts of Chandigarh, beginning around 8.45 pm. Reports of hail came in from Sectors 46 and 48, although the IMD observatory in Sector 39 did not register hail, so the size couldn’t be recorded.

IMD officials shared that gusty winds of up to 50 km per hour and light rain could continue across the city until May 5.

Driest April since 2022

The storm on the very first day of May marked a shift from the dry conditions in April, which wrapped up with just 13.3 mm rain, making it the driest since 2022.

It was also the warmest April in three years, as per IMD records, with average maximum temperatures hitting 36.8°C. This was the highest since 2022, when temperatures peaked at 38.5°C. In April 2024, the average maximum temperature was just 34.7°C.

Similarly, the average minimum temperature, at 21.3°C, was also highest since 2022, when it was 21.4°C. Last year, it was lower at 19.4°C.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul explained, “Rain in April is largely dependent on Western Disturbances (WD). The first part of the month was pretty dry but the rains picked up towards the end.”

However, the 13.3mm rain still fell short of the normal average of 13.5 mm. The lower rain further led to higher temperatures, said Paul.

Despite rain, hot May on the cards

The forecast for May is much more promising, with above-average rainfall expected in the coming weeks, which could help keep the May heat in check.

Paul said that currently a Western Disturbance (WD) was working in tandem with a strong system formed in North East India. “Chances of rain will continue daily up to May 5. The system is likely to bring above average rain, which is good news for residents, as we can expect respite from the sweltering May heat in the first 10 days of the month,” he added.

Despite above average rain, both the maximum and minimum temperatures in May are likely to stay above normal, as per IMD’s forecast for May.

After the rain spell, Paul said, temperatures will start rising, with readings expected to climb to the highest of the year.

There is also a high probability of heatwave conditions later in the month, as temperatures soar toward the 40s in the second half of May.

On May 29, 2024, the maximum temperature had jumped to an all-time high of 46.7°C at the Chandigarh airport. Before this, the hottest day in Chandigarh’s history was May 28, 1988, when the temperature had gone up to 46.5°C.