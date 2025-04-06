Chandigarh: Model Jail to arm inmates with job skills for a fresh start

In a bold move to give inmates a second shot at life, the Chandigarh Police are launching a comprehensive skill development programme within the premises of Model Jail in Sector 51. Initiative aims to reduce repeat offences by equipping Model Jail prisoners with employable skills. (HT)

The initiative, which is being rolled out in collaboration with the UT department of technical education, will offer hands-on training to inmates across different categories to equip them with employable skills for post-release life.

A dedicated vocational lab will soon be established inside the jail, where professional instructors and technical experts will impart training through both online and offline modules.

Offline workshops in carpentry, plumbing, electrical wiring and sewing will be conducted in the lab, ensuring inmates get practical exposure to the trade they choose.

The courses are aligned with the curriculum of Industrial Training Institutes (ITI), and successful candidates will be awarded nationally recognised ITI certificates, which can significantly enhance their chances of employment after release.

Breaking the crime cycle through skill empowerment

Currently, the Model Jail houses 1,120 inmates — 1,000 men and 120 women. Officials have acknowledged a growing concern that many offenders fall back into petty crimes due to lack of opportunities and employable skills after release. This initiative is seen as a targeted effort to break the cycle of crime and unemployment.

“Post release, many inmates struggle to reintegrate into society due to the absence of livelihood skills. This programme is designed to change that,” said RK Singh, IG (Prisons). “Once equipped with a trade skill and a certificate, these individuals will be in a much better position to apply for jobs or start small businesses on their own,” he noted.

The courses will follow a blended learning model, combining hands-on training with theoretical lessons through online content curated by technical education experts.

The jail administration will also coordinate with local industries and employment exchange offices to assist certified inmates in securing jobs post release.

Women inmates to benefit equally

Significantly, the programme has been designed to include female inmates as well, with a focus on tailoring, basic electrical work and plumbing. “There is no reason why women should be left out of skill development. We are customising modules to meet the practical needs and interests of women inmates as well,” said Singh.