Chandigarh: Parent-teacher meet at Government College of Education focuses on student progress, partnership

A Parents-Teacher Meeting was held at Government College of Education, Sector 20-D, on Saturday.

Principal Sapna Nanda extended a warm welcome to all parents and highlighted the glorious history, achievements and milestones of the college.

In her address, she emphasised the importance of parental support in the overall progress of the institution.

Nanda underlined the collective responsibility of teachers and parents in ensuring the holistic development of students and the significance of open communication for continuous improvement.

College dean AK Srivastava coordinated the interaction between teachers and parents.

He elaborated on the purpose of the meeting as a platform for dialogue and collaboration, aimed at enhancing the learning environment and overall quality of education. During the meeting, parents enthusiastically shared their experiences and heartfelt feedback.

Many parents expressed pride in being alumni of the college, now serving society in various meaningful capacities. Their words reflected a deep sense of connection and gratitude towards their alma mater.

The faculty members were also introduced to the parents, fostering transparency and personal rapport between educators and families.

A vibrant cultural programme, including melodious songs and performances, was presented by the students under the guidance of Vandana Aggarwal, adding a lively and creative dimension to the event.

Vijay Phogat shared the feedback link with parents for submitting their valuable suggestions to further enhance institutional functioning. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks, delivered by the dean.