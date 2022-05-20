Chandigarh: Rag-picker batters snatcher to death, held

Angered over the snatching of his rickshaw, a rag-picker battered a 24-year-old youth to death and injured another man while they were asleep in the Sector-38 market in the wee hours of Thursday.

The accused, Raju, 43, a resident of Maloya Colony, was arrested later in the day with the help of CCTV footage from the market

The deceased victim, was identified as Manoj, alias Panda, while the injured victim is Kishori, both residents of Sector 38.

Following his arrest, during questioning Raju revealed that he was divorced and picked scraps for a living.

Around 11 pm on Wednesday, while he was returning home, Manoj and Kishori, also rag-pickers, intercepted him near the e-Sampark Centre in Sector 38-D. An altercation ensued and the accused forcibly snatched his rickshaw.

Raju left the spot, only to return around 3 am while Manoj and Kishori were asleep in the Sector-38 market. He then picked up a stone lying in the nearby park and attacked them multiple times, leaving them injured, he told the police.

The matter came to light around 8.30 am, when the Police Control Room received information about two men lying injured in the park near the e-Sampark Centre. Police rushed both men to PGIMER, where Manoj was declared brought dead, while Kishori underwent surgery and remains critical.

Police said Manoj and Kishori were ousted by their families, who live in Dadumajra, over alcoholism and used to sleep in the Sector-38 market.

The case was probed by a joint operation team of three police stations that discovered the CCTV footage that gave initial clues and also showed the accused with stained clothes.

Thereafter, the team, under the supervision of inspectors Gyan Singh, Jaspal Singh Bhullar and Satnam Singh, the SHOs of the police stations in Sector 39, Sector 36 and Maloya, respectively, apprehended Raju.

The accused is facing a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.