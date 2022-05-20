Chandigarh: Rag-picker batters snatcher to death, held
Angered over the snatching of his rickshaw, a rag-picker battered a 24-year-old youth to death and injured another man while they were asleep in the Sector-38 market in the wee hours of Thursday.
The accused, Raju, 43, a resident of Maloya Colony, was arrested later in the day with the help of CCTV footage from the market
The deceased victim, was identified as Manoj, alias Panda, while the injured victim is Kishori, both residents of Sector 38.
Following his arrest, during questioning Raju revealed that he was divorced and picked scraps for a living.
Around 11 pm on Wednesday, while he was returning home, Manoj and Kishori, also rag-pickers, intercepted him near the e-Sampark Centre in Sector 38-D. An altercation ensued and the accused forcibly snatched his rickshaw.
Raju left the spot, only to return around 3 am while Manoj and Kishori were asleep in the Sector-38 market. He then picked up a stone lying in the nearby park and attacked them multiple times, leaving them injured, he told the police.
The matter came to light around 8.30 am, when the Police Control Room received information about two men lying injured in the park near the e-Sampark Centre. Police rushed both men to PGIMER, where Manoj was declared brought dead, while Kishori underwent surgery and remains critical.
Police said Manoj and Kishori were ousted by their families, who live in Dadumajra, over alcoholism and used to sleep in the Sector-38 market.
The case was probed by a joint operation team of three police stations that discovered the CCTV footage that gave initial clues and also showed the accused with stained clothes.
Thereafter, the team, under the supervision of inspectors Gyan Singh, Jaspal Singh Bhullar and Satnam Singh, the SHOs of the police stations in Sector 39, Sector 36 and Maloya, respectively, apprehended Raju.
The accused is facing a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.
-
Chances of light rain in Chandigarh till May 24
After the recent spell of severe heat, some relief is around the corner, as the India Meteorological Department has forecast chances of light rain in the city every day till May 24. The city's maximum temperature continued to rise, going up from 40.3C on Wednesday to 41C on Thursday, 3.4 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature also went up from 23.2C on Wednesday to 26.4C on Thursday, 3.7 degrees above normal.
-
Chandigarh employees’ revised pay scales set to be finalised within 15 days
The UT administration is working to finalise the revised pay scales UT employees as per the Central Services Rules within 15 days. The child care leave for women will increase from one to two years. For professors in colleges under the UT administration, the retirement age may increase to 65 years. Similarly, other allowances are likely to increase.
-
25-year-old Bihar youth ends life in Mohali’s Nayagaon, two booked
A 25-year-old youth was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his rented house in Nayagaon on Thursday. The deceased was a native of Sitapur, Bihar, and lived in Maa Durga Complex, Dashmesh Nagar, Nayagaon. He had come to Chandigarh to prepare for competitive exams. The suicide came to fore after a neighbour saw the youth hanging from the fan through a window. He informed his landlord, who further alerted the police.
-
17 more Covid cases crop up in Chandigarh tricity
As many as 17 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Thursday, down from 24 cases on Wednesday. In Chandigarh, where 16 cases cropped up a day ago, six new infections were recorded. Panchkula reported four cases, same as the day before, while in Mohali, the number rose from four to seven. Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 8, 21, 22, 40 and 47.
-
Panchkula Civil Hospital death: After patient’s kin allege medical negligence, board conducts autopsy
A day after the family of a 23-year-old Baltana man alleged medical negligence behind his death at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, his autopsy was conducted under videography by a board of doctors. The deceased patient, identified as Mahesh Kumar, was set to get married on May 22. While the wedding preparations were underway on Wednesday night, he felt sick and was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where he died later in the night.
