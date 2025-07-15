Chandigarh: Rail under bridge at Raipur Kalan back on track

After eight years of delay, the long-pending rail under bridge (RUB) project on the Chandigarh-Ambala railway line at Raipur Kalan has taken a significant step forward. The Chandigarh administration has issued a formal notification for the acquisition of 0.74 acre of land in Raipur Kalan, following the Punjab government’s approval to acquire land on its side (HT)

The project, originally proposed in 2017, is aimed at providing relief to residents of Harmilap Nagar, Baltana and nearby areas, who face daily traffic snarls and long waits at the frequently closed railway crossing. However, it remained stuck for nearly a decade due to delays in the land acquisition process.

Officials confirmed that the UT administration had issued the notification under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. A Social Impact Assessment (SIA) study has already been conducted, which concluded that while no displacement is anticipated, two families from Raipur Kalan village will lose portions of their agricultural land.

In a related development, the sub-divisional magistrate (Central) has been appointed as the administrator for rehabilitation and resettlement of the project.

The daily ordeal of motorists has been a major concern in the area, as they are forced to wait in long queues at the level crossing, even after the train has passed. The RUB is expected to significantly ease this problem.

Usha Rani, municipal councillor from Harmilap Nagar, criticised the prolonged delay, stating, “The Detailed Project Report (DPR) was prepared back in 2017. The UT administration had assured that the land acquisition will be completed by January and construction by April this year, but nothing moved on the ground. It’s a long-pending demand of the residents, and now, finally, it seems the project will move ahead.”