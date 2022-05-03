Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh | Evicted Colony Number 4 residents protest delay in allotment of houses
chandigarh news

Chandigarh | Evicted Colony Number 4 residents protest delay in allotment of houses

Earlier, Chandigarh Housing Board’s estate office had supplied a list of around 650 eligible Colony Number 4 residents, out of which only 290 were given allotments
Colony Number 4 was demolished by the Chandigarh Housing Board on May 1. (HT File)
Updated on May 03, 2022 02:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Some residents of the now-demolished Colony Number 4 on Monday staged protests outside the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) office in Sector. Protesters demanded allotment of houses as was done for other eligible residents.

Vijay Kumar, an erstwhile resident of the colony, said, “We submitted our papers, and our name is also in the list of eligible residents provided by the estate office. On Saturday, we reached the camp but we were told it will be taken up on Monday. But now neither the estate office nor the CHB is taking our case.”

Rajinder Yadav, another resident, echoed the complaints and said, “Some people were asked to come on Monday. While some could not reach the camp on time with requisite papers, all of them have names in the list of eligible residents. But now nobody is listening to such people. So people decided to protest at the CHB office.”

The UT administration demolished Colony Number 4 on Sunday, following which around 10,000 residents living in 2,500 shanties were displaced.

Earlier, the estate office had supplied a list of around 650 eligible residents, out of which only 290 were given allotments. Others are still awaiting a decision on their case.

“The draw of lots of these leftover people is still to take place,” Yadav said.

