Chandigarh | Evicted Colony Number 4 residents protest delay in allotment of houses
Some residents of the now-demolished Colony Number 4 on Monday staged protests outside the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) office in Sector. Protesters demanded allotment of houses as was done for other eligible residents.
Vijay Kumar, an erstwhile resident of the colony, said, “We submitted our papers, and our name is also in the list of eligible residents provided by the estate office. On Saturday, we reached the camp but we were told it will be taken up on Monday. But now neither the estate office nor the CHB is taking our case.”
Rajinder Yadav, another resident, echoed the complaints and said, “Some people were asked to come on Monday. While some could not reach the camp on time with requisite papers, all of them have names in the list of eligible residents. But now nobody is listening to such people. So people decided to protest at the CHB office.”
The UT administration demolished Colony Number 4 on Sunday, following which around 10,000 residents living in 2,500 shanties were displaced.
Earlier, the estate office had supplied a list of around 650 eligible residents, out of which only 290 were given allotments. Others are still awaiting a decision on their case.
“The draw of lots of these leftover people is still to take place,” Yadav said.
Day before Eid, markets in Kashmir see heavy footfall
A day before Eid, all prominent markets and shops in the Valley witnessed massive rush on Monday and frequent traffic jams were the order of the day. Customers also flocked bakeries and readymade garment outlets, especially at the city centre in Lal Chowk and Residency Road. Iqbal Ahmad, who was selling readymade garments at Residency Road, said that that there was huge rush for the last couple of days.
Delhiwale: Crunchy souvenirs from Ujjain
A thread that linked Gurugram's Jama Masjid with the temple town of Ujjain has reclaimed its pre-pandemic tautness. The object of our interest is a biscuit cart that looks very modest, but happens to be a long-time landmark in the area. Made in Ujjain's Kanha Bakery, these biscuits are arrayed out in chocolate, jeera, ajwain, cherry, and coconut flavours.
Amid LoC truce, Pakistan shifts focus to narco-terrorism in J&K
With the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in place since February 25 last year and infiltration at its lowest, Pakistan is now resorting to narco-terrorism as part of its design to spoil the youth of India and at the same time fund and fuel terrorism through its proceeds, senior Army officers said on Tuesday.
GMADA razes illegal constructions in Mullanpur
Swinging into action, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority on Monday began GMADA's drive to vacate around 200 acres of land for the Dasmesh Link Canal, metro project and underdeveloped parks. On Monday, GMADA estate office officials began the drive at Mullanpur and vacated around 19 acres of land. Estate officer Mankanwal Singh Chahal said out of the 10 houses built on GMADA land, five were demolished.
Showers on the cards today in J&K
The people of Jammu and Kashmir are likely to get relief from soaring temperatures on Tuesday as the weather office here has predicted rains. The mercury continued to stay several degrees above normal in most parts of J&K on Monday and parts of Jammu have been witnessing heatwave conditions for the past two days. “Thunderstorms will be accompanied by hailstorm and gusty winds,” director of the meteorological department, Sonam Lotus said. The day temperatures in Kashmir are also hovering above normal.
