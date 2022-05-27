Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh’s Covid cases shoot up to 23
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s Covid cases shoot up to 23

It was on February 26 last that Chandigarh had recorded 25 infections, following which the number crossed the 20 mark only once on May 11, when 22 people were found infected
The new cases in Chandigarh were reported from Sectors 8, 11, 19, 21, 22, 23, 25, 26, 44, 48 and 38 (West), Daria, Khuda Lahora, Manimajra and PGIMER campus. (HT File Photo)
Published on May 27, 2022 03:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

As many as 23 people tested positive in Chandigarh on Thursday, highest in three months.

It was on February 26 last that the city had recorded 25 infections, following which their number crossed the 20 mark only once on May 11, when 22 people were found infected.

The new cases were reported from Sectors 8, 11, 19, 21, 22, 23, 25, 26, 44, 48 and 38 (West), Daria, Khuda Lahora, Manimajra and PGIMER campus.

Mohali and Panchkula recorded three and four cases, respectively. Now, 94 people are infected with the virus in the UT, 44 in Mohali and 25 in Panchkula.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP