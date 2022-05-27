Chandigarh’s Covid cases shoot up to 23
As many as 23 people tested positive in Chandigarh on Thursday, highest in three months.
It was on February 26 last that the city had recorded 25 infections, following which their number crossed the 20 mark only once on May 11, when 22 people were found infected.
The new cases were reported from Sectors 8, 11, 19, 21, 22, 23, 25, 26, 44, 48 and 38 (West), Daria, Khuda Lahora, Manimajra and PGIMER campus.
Mohali and Panchkula recorded three and four cases, respectively. Now, 94 people are infected with the virus in the UT, 44 in Mohali and 25 in Panchkula.
-
Cop loses mobile phone to snatcher in Mohali
A snatcher took away the mobile phone of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from Cheema Chowk in Industrial Area's Phase 8. Investigating officer Swaranjit Singh said Ravinder Kumar, who is posted at Police Lines, was talking to one of his family members on Wednesday night, when the bike-borne snatcher struck. In another case, two youths snatched the purse of one Rashi Srivastva in Chandigarh's Sector 44.
-
Chandigarh: Thar claims newspaper delivery man’s life in early morning mishap
A 50-year-old newspaper delivery man was killed after a Mahindra Thar rammed into Balbir's scooter at the Sector 17/18 traffic lights on early Thursday morning. The victim was identified as Balbir Singh Rana, who hailed from Uttarakhand and lived with his family in Kishangarh village, Chandigarh. Police said while he was approaching the Sector 17/18 light point, a speeding Mahindra Thar, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, hit his Honda Activa from behind.
-
Stakeholders divided over central status for Panjab University
Punjab and Haryana high court's directions to the central government to consider conversion of Panjab University into a central university has evoked mixed reactions from various stakeholders related to the university. Panjab University Teachers Association president Mritunjay Kumar said they were awaiting the outcome of HC's direction, as PUTA's focus was also on bringing PU teachers under Central Service Rules, which were already applicable for teachers at UT colleges.
-
Two passengers from Dubai nabbed with 4 kg smuggled gold at Chandigarh airport
The customs department on Thursday caught two passengers with 4,142 gm gold, which was being illegally smuggled at the Chandigarh International Airport. Both passengers had arrived in the Indigo flight from Dubai at 4.30 pm. Customs officials also frisked another passenger from the same flight and recovered 142 gm gold in the form of five chains, which were concealed in clothes inside a backpack.
-
Chandigarh best among UTs in National Achievement Survey 2021
Chandigarh has outperformed all Union territories (UTs) in the National Achievement Survey 2021, organised by the Union ministry of education, whose results were made available on Thursday. Chandigarh's scores for all subjects surveyed are also higher than the national average. However, compared to NAS 2017, the scores for all subjects were slightly lower in the latest edition of the survey. As per the ministry, NAS is a nationally representative large-scale survey of students' learning.
