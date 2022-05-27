Chandigarh’s Covid cases shoot up to 23

As many as 23 people tested positive in Chandigarh on Thursday, highest in three months.

It was on February 26 last that the city had recorded 25 infections, following which their number crossed the 20 mark only once on May 11, when 22 people were found infected.

The new cases were reported from Sectors 8, 11, 19, 21, 22, 23, 25, 26, 44, 48 and 38 (West), Daria, Khuda Lahora, Manimajra and PGIMER campus.

Mohali and Panchkula recorded three and four cases, respectively. Now, 94 people are infected with the virus in the UT, 44 in Mohali and 25 in Panchkula.