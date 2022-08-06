Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre to miss Aug 15 launch date

The Indian Air Force Heritage Centre coming up in Sector 18 will miss the Independence Day launch.

The IAF and the UT administration had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on June 3 and the centre was expected to be ready by August 15.

However, at a meeting of the UT and IAF officials on Friday, it was conceded that the project will not be ready by Independence Day. But it was decided to speed up the process of the museum’s establishment to open it to public soon.

The museum, which is being set up at Government Press building in Sector 18, is set to have eight attractions, including aircraft models and weapon displays. The biggest attraction, however, will be its very own flight simulator.

In addition, informative exhibits, including aero engines, aircraft, kiosks and other air force artefacts, including machines/fixtures, films on achievements and personalities and guides, will also be set up. A souvenir shop will also be set up at the museum.

As per the MoU, the centre will be maintained by the UT administration, while the weapons and other equipment will be set up by the air force.