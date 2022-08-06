Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre to miss Aug 15 launch date
The Indian Air Force Heritage Centre coming up in Sector 18 will miss the Independence Day launch.
The IAF and the UT administration had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on June 3 and the centre was expected to be ready by August 15.
However, at a meeting of the UT and IAF officials on Friday, it was conceded that the project will not be ready by Independence Day. But it was decided to speed up the process of the museum’s establishment to open it to public soon.
The museum, which is being set up at Government Press building in Sector 18, is set to have eight attractions, including aircraft models and weapon displays. The biggest attraction, however, will be its very own flight simulator.
In addition, informative exhibits, including aero engines, aircraft, kiosks and other air force artefacts, including machines/fixtures, films on achievements and personalities and guides, will also be set up. A souvenir shop will also be set up at the museum.
As per the MoU, the centre will be maintained by the UT administration, while the weapons and other equipment will be set up by the air force.
Punjab and Haryana HC fines runaway couple found vacationing after claiming threat
The Punjab and Haryana high court has fined a runaway couple with ₹10,000 after police reported that the couple, after claiming a threat to their life, were on verification found unavailable for assessment owing to a honeymoon — as reported by their landlord. In the plea taken up on July 27, the couple had claimed that they had married against the wishes of their parents and claimed a threat to their life.
Punjab Congress protests against ‘backbreaking’ inflation
Punjab Congress on Friday held a protest against the “backbreaking” inflation in the country and imposition of goods and services tax on essential items. After staging a protest at the Congress Bhawan, party workers tried to march towards Raj Bhawan to submit a memorandum to the governor, but were stopped on the way by the city police. Police used water cannons to stop them and detained some leaders and workers who were later released.
Congress workers protest in Karnal
Hundreds of Congress leaders and workers on Friday held a protest outside the mini-secretariat in Karnal against inflation, corruption, unemployment and GST on all items. They also burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union government. The protest was led by former assembly speaker Kuldeep Sharma and former chairman of Haryana minority commission Tarlochan Singh and they also courted arrest after a brief protest.
Now, eligible citizens to have four opportunities a year to register as voter: CEO Raju
Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) Dr S Karuna Raju on Friday said that citizens attaining the age of 18 years after January 1 will now get four opportunities a year to register as a voter. Raju, along with additional CEO, Punjab, B Srinivasan, said that the process of collection of Aadhar number of registered electors on a voluntary basis has begun.
Five held for Karnal man’s murder
The detective staff of Karnal police claimed to have solved a blind murder case of a 36-year-old man whose body was recovered from a canal in Delhi on July 29. Police have arrested five accused who have been identified as Vishal, Rahul and Sawan of Karnal and Vinay and Ajay of Panipat district. In-charge of detective staff, Harjinder Singh said the accused would be produced before the court to seek remand.
