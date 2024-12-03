Chandigarh’s Prahlad shines in U-11 squash meet final

City’s Prahlad Singh, 10, logged an emphatic 5-11, 8-11, 14-12, 11-4 and 11-9 victory over Nirvan Uppal in the final of the Squash Extreme Championship in the U-11 category at the Dhyan Chand Stadium in Delhi. Prahlad trains at the Chandigarh Squash Academy and maintains a gruelling regime to sharpen his game. He is ranked number ten in the country in the U-11 category. (HT Photo)

Prahlad fought back after going two down to win the next three games on the trot.

A month ago, Prahlad had dominated the boys’ U-11 final match against Anhad Cheema in the Chandigarh State Squash Championship at the Lake Sports Complex with an 11-1, 11-0 and 11-0 victory.

Prahlad, who took to squash at the age of four and a half years, credits his victory to coaches Vikas and Saurabh Nayar, who themselves are squash players.

