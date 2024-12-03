Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh’s Prahlad shines in U-11 squash meet final

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 03, 2024 09:14 AM IST

A month ago, Prahlad had dominated the boys’ U-11 final match against Anhad Cheema in the Chandigarh State Squash Championship at the Lake Sports Complex with an 11-1, 11-0 and 11-0 victory

City’s Prahlad Singh, 10, logged an emphatic 5-11, 8-11, 14-12, 11-4 and 11-9 victory over Nirvan Uppal in the final of the Squash Extreme Championship in the U-11 category at the Dhyan Chand Stadium in Delhi.

Prahlad trains at the Chandigarh Squash Academy and maintains a gruelling regime to sharpen his game. He is ranked number ten in the country in the U-11 category. (HT Photo)
Prahlad trains at the Chandigarh Squash Academy and maintains a gruelling regime to sharpen his game. He is ranked number ten in the country in the U-11 category. (HT Photo)

Prahlad fought back after going two down to win the next three games on the trot.

A month ago, Prahlad had dominated the boys’ U-11 final match against Anhad Cheema in the Chandigarh State Squash Championship at the Lake Sports Complex with an 11-1, 11-0 and 11-0 victory.

Prahlad, who took to squash at the age of four and a half years, credits his victory to coaches Vikas and Saurabh Nayar, who themselves are squash players.

Prahlad trains at the Chandigarh Squash Academy and maintains a gruelling regime to sharpen his game. He is ranked number ten in the country in the U-11 category.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On