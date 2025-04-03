Chandigarh’s Yuvraj takes joint lead in round two of golf championship

UT’s Yuvraj Sandhu and Delhi’s Arjun Prasad climbed atop the leaderboard with totals of seven-under 137 after round two of the ₹ 1.5 crore Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025 being played at the Jaypee Greens Golf and Spa Resort in Greater Noida. Chandigarh golfer Harendra Gupta shot the day’s best score of 66 to end up in tied third place at six-under 138 along with Honey Baisoya of Delhi who sank two eagles during his round of 68. (HT Photo)

While Yuvraj (70-67), a two-time winner on the PGTI this season, came up with a 67 on Wednesday to rise nine spots from his overnight tied 10th, Arjun (68-69) delivered a 69 to gain two spots from his overnight tied third place.

Chandigarh golfer Harendra Gupta shot the day’s best score of 66 to end up in tied third place at six-under 138 along with Honey Baisoya of Delhi who sank two eagles during his round of 68.

The lone amateur to make the cut was 19-year-old Sukhman Singh (71) of Noida who was tied 31st at two-over 146.

Yuvraj Sandhu on day two made seven birdies on the first 10 holes. On this stretch, 28-year-old Yuvraj narrowly missed a hole-in-one on the third, chipped-in on the 10th and produced some exceptional chips and a terrific bunker shot to leave himself easy birdie conversions.