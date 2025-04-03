Chandigarh’s Yuvraj takes joint lead in round two of golf championship

While Yuvraj (70-67), a two-time winner on the PGTI this season, came up with a 67 on Wednesday to rise nine spots from his overnight tied 10th, Arjun (68-69) delivered a 69 to gain two spots from his overnight tied third place
UT’s Yuvraj Sandhu and Delhi’s Arjun Prasad climbed atop the leaderboard with totals of seven-under 137 after round two of the ₹ 1.5 crore Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025 being played at the Jaypee Greens Golf and Spa Resort in Greater Noida.
While Yuvraj (70-67), a two-time winner on the PGTI this season, came up with a 67 on Wednesday to rise nine spots from his overnight tied 10th, Arjun (68-69) delivered a 69 to gain two spots from his overnight tied third place.
Chandigarh golfer Harendra Gupta shot the day’s best score of 66 to end up in tied third place at six-under 138 along with Honey Baisoya of Delhi who sank two eagles during his round of 68.
The lone amateur to make the cut was 19-year-old Sukhman Singh (71) of Noida who was tied 31st at two-over 146.
Yuvraj Sandhu on day two made seven birdies on the first 10 holes. On this stretch, 28-year-old Yuvraj narrowly missed a hole-in-one on the third, chipped-in on the 10th and produced some exceptional chips and a terrific bunker shot to leave himself easy birdie conversions.