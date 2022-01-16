Changing norms for registration of parties a conspiracy to hurt AAP in Punjab: Chadha

A day after the EC reduced the period for registration of new political parties, the AAP on Saturday said its claim stood vindicated and accused the poll panel of relaxing the norms in the middle of the elections to damage the poll prospects of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in Punjab “under a conspiracy”.

The AAP had on Thursday claimed that the election commission (EC) was going to register a new political party by bringing changes in its rules at the behest of the BJP in the middle of elections to stop the party from winning assembly polls in Punjab, an allegation the poll panel later dismissed, terming it “factually incorrect”.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters here on Saturday, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha, who is co-in-charge of the AAP’s political affairs in Punjab, asked the EC and the BJP to disclose the name of the “political morcha” for which the rules were changed “overnight”. The AAP leader, however, refused to name the political party in question, saying it will soon be known to everybody.

The EC on Friday announced the reduction of notice period for registration of new political parties in the five poll-going states from 30 days to 7 days, keeping in view difficulties caused by Covid-19-induced curbs.

“The Election Commission of India came with a circular on January 14 saying that it has reduced the 30-day notice period to 7 days in view of the political parties facing some difficulties in submitting their registration form and completing other formalities due to Covid-19 pandemic,” Chadha told reporters on Saturday.

Replying to a question on whether the party now plans any legal course of action against the poll panel’s decision, Chadha said that the AAP will take the issue to the people’s court, instead of approaching the court of law.