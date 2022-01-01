Channi announces 50 lakh ex gratia, job to kin of Punjab soldier killed in Anantnag

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday announced ex gratia grant of ₹50 lakh and a government job to one of the family members of Lance Naik Jasbir Singh, 26, who was killed during an encounter with militants in J&K’s Anantnag. Channi said Jasbir’s utmost dedication to defend the country’s sovereignty, besides safeguarding its unity and integrity, will inspire his peers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment. Jasbir hailed from Vain Poin village in Tarn Taran district. He is survived by his parents, a brother and a sister.

YAD protests case against Majithia

The Youth Akali Dal (YAD) on Friday staged dharnas at district headquarters across the state to protest against registration of drugs case against former minister Bikram Singh Majithia. They also handed over memorandums to SSPs addressed to the Punjab governor. Carrying posters and banners, the YAD activists raised slogans against chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

New counters for offering ‘karah parsad’ at Golden Temple

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday inaugurated new counters for offering “karah parsad degh (holy communion) at Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple). Before the inauguration of the counters, head granthi Giani Jagtar Singh recited Gurbani and the ardas (prayer) was offered. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami also attended the ceremony.

