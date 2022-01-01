Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Channi announces 50 lakh ex gratia, job to kin of Punjab soldier killed in Anantnag
chandigarh news

Channi announces 50 lakh ex gratia, job to kin of Punjab soldier killed in Anantnag

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said Lance Naik Jasbir Singh’s utmost dedication to defend the country’s sovereignty, besides safeguarding its unity and integrity, will inspire his peers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday announced ex gratia grant of 50 lakh and a government job to one of the family members of Lance Naik Jasbir Singh, 26. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Jan 01, 2022 02:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday announced ex gratia grant of 50 lakh and a government job to one of the family members of Lance Naik Jasbir Singh, 26, who was killed during an encounter with militants in J&K’s Anantnag. Channi said Jasbir’s utmost dedication to defend the country’s sovereignty, besides safeguarding its unity and integrity, will inspire his peers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment. Jasbir hailed from Vain Poin village in Tarn Taran district. He is survived by his parents, a brother and a sister.

YAD protests case against Majithia

The Youth Akali Dal (YAD) on Friday staged dharnas at district headquarters across the state to protest against registration of drugs case against former minister Bikram Singh Majithia. They also handed over memorandums to SSPs addressed to the Punjab governor. Carrying posters and banners, the YAD activists raised slogans against chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

New counters for offering ‘karah parsad’ at Golden Temple

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday inaugurated new counters for offering “karah parsad degh (holy communion) at Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple). Before the inauguration of the counters, head granthi Giani Jagtar Singh recited Gurbani and the ardas (prayer) was offered. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami also attended the ceremony.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
India Vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Final
Omicron Symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP