Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Channi announces 50 lakh ex gratia, job to kin of Punjab soldier killed in Anantnag
chandigarh news

Channi announces 50 lakh ex gratia, job to kin of Punjab soldier killed in Anantnag

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said Lance Naik Jasbir Singh’s utmost dedication to defend the country’s sovereignty, besides safeguarding its unity and integrity, will inspire his peers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday announced ex gratia grant of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 lakh and a government job to one of the family members of Lance Naik Jasbir Singh, 26. (HT File Photo)
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday announced ex gratia grant of 50 lakh and a government job to one of the family members of Lance Naik Jasbir Singh, 26. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Jan 01, 2022 02:29 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday announced ex gratia grant of 50 lakh and a government job to one of the family members of Lance Naik Jasbir Singh, 26, who was killed during an encounter with militants in J&K’s Anantnag. Channi said Jasbir’s utmost dedication to defend the country’s sovereignty, besides safeguarding its unity and integrity, will inspire his peers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment. Jasbir hailed from Vain Poin village in Tarn Taran district. He is survived by his parents, a brother and a sister.

YAD protests case against Majithia

The Youth Akali Dal (YAD) on Friday staged dharnas at district headquarters across the state to protest against registration of drugs case against former minister Bikram Singh Majithia. They also handed over memorandums to SSPs addressed to the Punjab governor. Carrying posters and banners, the YAD activists raised slogans against chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

New counters for offering ‘karah parsad’ at Golden Temple

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday inaugurated new counters for offering “karah parsad degh (holy communion) at Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple). Before the inauguration of the counters, head granthi Giani Jagtar Singh recited Gurbani and the ardas (prayer) was offered. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami also attended the ceremony.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out