Channi in driver’s seat, adds 58 new buses into state fleet

Chandigarh: Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday inducted 58 new buses as part of total 842 modern vehicles being added into the state fleet and himself drove a Punbus for a short distance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Inducting the first tranche of 30 buses for PRTC and 28 buses for Punbus, the CM Channi congratulated the people of the state, especially women and students, who can now enjoy their free travel in the new buses while announcing free bus pass facility for the students of both government and private colleges and universities.

The CM said 105 bus terminals are being constructed and renovated at a cost of ₹400 crore. He said besides issuing 1,406 new bus permits, 425 new bus routes would be added in the state.

Lauding transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring for his efforts in last three months, Channi said the period witnessed the transport department’s revival as a result of stringent action against erring bus operators and tax evaders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Crackdown on those running the state transport as a mafia has resulted in significant enhancement of department revenue, said the CM. He added that no one would be allowed to fleece commuters and a transparent, efficient and effective transport mechanism has already been put in place by his government.

Of the 28 Punbus buses dispatched, Muktsar depot will get 13, Rupnagar 12 and Pathankot three. Similarly, of the 30 PRTC buses, Bathinda and Patiala depots will get 10 each, while both Faridkot and Barnala 5 each.