Channi involved in illegal sand mining, alleges Capt

Chandigarh : Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) supremo Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday alleged that chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s name had come up in connection with illegal sand mining.

“When I was going to Hoshiarpur one day, I saw trucks and diggers and asked the Ropar police to investigate. We found that several parties were involved and Channi’s name also figured along with one or two other persons,” the PLC leader said, dismissing the present CM’s statements on the Enforcement Directorate’s raid on his nephew.

Asked why he did not take action against Congress leaders allegedly involved in sand mining, the former CM said that he had informed about them to the Congress president (Sonia Gandhi) when she asked him about sand mining. “I asked her what she would like me to do, but she kept quiet,” he claimed.

Commenting on former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa’s alleged ‘hate speech’ in Malerkotla, Capt Amarinder said he should be arrested for ruining the atmosphere. “After what he is doing and saying, he has no right to be outside. I hope the Election Commission will take notice and put him inside,” he said.