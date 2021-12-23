Channi’s ‘hometown’ Kharar becomes epicentre of protests

Ever since Charanjit Singh Channni took over as Punjab’s chief minister three months ago, his residence town Kharar has become the epicentre of protests, much to the chagrin of commuters.

Since Channi took the reins of the state government on September 21, 24 different organisations and unions have protested in the town over their long-pending demands.

In these three months, these unions have held nearly 100 demonstrations in Kharar, and among these, they laid siege to the crucial Kharar highway as many as 24 times and the road near Kharar bus stand 28 times, repeatedly bringing inter-state traffic to a grinding halt.

As per information, protesters blocked these roads for nearly 10 hours over five times in the past one month alone, while police watched silently.

At the receiving end are thousands of commuters who take the Kharar highway, part of the National Highway-21, which connects Mohali and Chandigarh to Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh. Nearly 50,000 vehicles take the stretch every day and are stuck in gridlocks every time the highway is blocked by protesters.

Currently protesting on the highway are anganwadi workers, contractual teachers and National Health Mission workers, who have been demanding regularisation of jobs.

On Tuesday, they blocked the highway since morning till late at night, leading to serpentine queues of vehicles, a scene that repeated on Wednesday as well.

Around 11.30am, contractual teachers began their protest under the Kharar flyover, but after 45 minutes, they crossed the barricades and reached atop the flyover, not allowing vehicles to move.

Heated arguments were witnessed and even blows were exchanged after some local leaders and residents requested the protesters to lift the blockade, citing harassment to public.

The matter was resolved with police intervention and the road was cleared around 4.30pm, only after an assurance for a meeting from the chief minister’s office.

Meanwhile, for two days the traffic headed from Rupnagar to Chandigarh was diverted towards New Chandigarh (Mullanpur); traffic from Ludhiana to Chandigarh was diverted from Morinda towards Chunni-Landran. From Chandigarh, vehicles were diverted towards Mohali and back to Chandigarh to follow the way to Kurali.

Helpless residents miffed

“Since September, it has been an ordeal to reach home due the protests every other day. Often I am forced to take longer routes to return home. Why are the protesters harassing the common people and police watching like mute spectators?” complained Kartar Singh Grewal, an IT engineer who works in Chandigarh and lives in Kharar.

“The daily protests have become a pain in the neck. Often emergency vehicles also get stuck in the traffic, which can prove costly. The protesters don’t feel the pain of the commuters who remain stuck in traffic jam for hours. We urge the government to do something,” said Kamaldeep Singh Tiwana, also a resident of Kharar.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navjot Singh Mahal said, “We are trying over level best to divert the traffic, but since it is the main highway in the area, traffic jams are witnessed. We have been diverting traffic to Siswan-Kurali and Landran road for people headed to Chandigarh and Mohali.”