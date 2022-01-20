Channi’s link with sand mafia in the open, must quit as CM: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi over the recovery of ₹10 crore cash, most of it from the house of his (Channi’s) nephew, during the enforcement directorate (ED) raids in connection with an illegal sand mining case.

Sukhbir was addressing a gathering in Tarn Taran organised by former MLA Harmeet Singh Sandhu to induct more than a dozen Congress leaders, including former PPCC members Gurminder Singh Rataul, Vijaypal Chaudhari and Tarn Taran Mahila Congress president Anita Verma.

“Channi has been gathering money. Today, ₹10 crore has been seized. His nephew has been controlling most of the things in the government, besides running the mining network for the last five years…Channi should resign on moral grounds,” Sukhbir said.

Before the Tarn Taran event, Sukhbir visited Amritsar and inducted Punjab Labourfed chairman Jagtar Singh Gosal, three sitting municipal councillors, various Block Samiti members, sarpanches and a host of other Congress office-bearers into the SAD.

Speaking to the media at Amritsar and Tarn Taran, Sukhbir said the recovery of cash by the ED from the house of Channi’s nephew has vindicated our accusation that Channi runs the biggest sand mining mafia in the state. He also demanded that his official residence at Chandigarh should also be raided as there were reports of him shifting cash from his Morinda house to the CM residence.

Badal said that after forming the SAD-BSP government in the state, this case would be thoroughly probed. “We would recover every penny of the ill-gotten money and prosecute him for running illegal Sand mining mafia in the state,” he said.

Sukhbir said that AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was a “fraud” and naming Mann as the CM candidate was just a gimmick. “Kejriwal is a known Punjab opponent who had demanded the closure of thermal plants in Punjab; had favoured completion of the SYL Canal to take Punjab’s water to Delhi; and also went to the Supreme Court, demanding registration of cases against Punjab farmers for stubble burning,” Sukhbir said.

Replying to a media query, the SAD president said that AAP was allotting tickets to people with a criminal background. He categorically mentioned Dera Baba Nanak candidate facing a police case for his involvement in terror activities. “Similarly, some of Ludhiana district candidates were infamous extortionists and Bathinda Rural candidate is known for committing frauds with innocent people of Malwa,” he added.