Charanjit Channi, Capt Amarinder urge Centre to ensure safe return of Punjabis from Ukraine

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday expressed concern over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure safe return of Indians, Punjabis in particular.

In a tweet, Channi said he was deeply concerned over the ongoing war. “I urged Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji to intervene for the rescue and safe return of Indians in general and Punjabis in particular, stuck in war hit Ukraine,” he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Punjab Lok Congress leader and former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh also urged the Centre to take steps for the safe and early return of all Indians stuck in Ukraine. “Given the precarious situation developing in Ukraine, I urge the Govt. of India to put all mechanisms in place for the safe and early return of all our nationals stuck there,” he tweeted, tagging external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa also, while expressing concern over the conflict, urged Modi to take all steps necessary to ensure the safe return of all Indians from Ukraine.