Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Charanjit Channi, Capt Amarinder urge Centre to ensure safe return of Punjabis from Ukraine
chandigarh news

Charanjit Channi, Capt Amarinder urge Centre to ensure safe return of Punjabis from Ukraine

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday expressed concern over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure safe return of Indians, Punjabis in particular.
Charanjit Channi, Capt Amarinder urge Centre to ensure safe return of Punjabis from Ukraine
Charanjit Channi, Capt Amarinder urge Centre to ensure safe return of Punjabis from Ukraine
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 02:02 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday expressed concern over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure safe return of Indians, Punjabis in particular.

In a tweet, Channi said he was deeply concerned over the ongoing war. “I urged Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji to intervene for the rescue and safe return of Indians in general and Punjabis in particular, stuck in war hit Ukraine,” he tweeted.

Punjab Lok Congress leader and former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh also urged the Centre to take steps for the safe and early return of all Indians stuck in Ukraine. “Given the precarious situation developing in Ukraine, I urge the Govt. of India to put all mechanisms in place for the safe and early return of all our nationals stuck there,” he tweeted, tagging external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa also, while expressing concern over the conflict, urged Modi to take all steps necessary to ensure the safe return of all Indians from Ukraine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out