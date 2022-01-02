Charanjit Channi weakest chief minister of Punjab: Harpal Cheema

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday said chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is coming around to accept the ground reality of his “hollow announcements”.

In a statement issued here, Cheema said on Saturday that Channi himself exposed the reality of his cabinet’s announcement to regularise 36,000 temporary employees in the state.

“Today, the CM had to publicly tell the truth that 36,000 employees weren’t regularised. Whereas, we (Aam Aadmi Party) are saying this since day one that no employees are being regularised,” said Cheema, claiming that AAP state president Bhagwant Mann had challenged the Channi government to give names of any 36 employees that have been made permanent after the announcement.

Terming Channi as the weakest chief minister of Punjab, Cheema said judging Channi’s “non-serious” attitude, all government officials are out of their control and due to their civil war, leaders and ministers seem to be uncontrollable.

Cheema said if the chief minister had completed the process of filing for regularisation with seriousness, there wouldn’t have been any solid reason on the part of the governor to not clear that file.

He said Channi is giving a statement that the governor is not signing the file, and if he didn’t then Channi with his entire cabinet would stage a dharna in front of Punjab Raj Bhawan.