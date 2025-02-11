Charkhi Dadri man kills mother, arrested

A 77-year-old woman was shot dead by her drunk son, who is a retired army personnel, at Charkhi Dadri’s Loharwara village on Sunday evening, police said on Monday. The police arrested accused Sunil Kumar on Monday evening. Accused Sunil Kumar in police custody in Kurukshetra on Monday. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Chandro Devi.

In her complaint to the police, the deceased woman’s daughter-in-law Suman Devi, said that her husband Sunil Kumar was drinking alcohol on Sunday evening at home and her son had locked the room from outside.

“My husband was hurling abuse at us. Then, I went inside his room and spotted him with the licensed revolver. I came out of the room and went to another room with both my children. My husband fired shots at my mother-in-law, who was coming out of the bathroom. She fell on the ground and my husband then fired shots outside our room,” the complainant added.

Sadar Charkhi Dadri station house officer (SHO) Om Prakash said that the injured woman was rushed to the civil hospital in Charkhi Dadri, where doctors declared her brought dead.

“We have received the complaint today and booked the accused Sunil Kumar on murder charges and relevant sections of the Arms Act. A manhunt has been launched to arrest him,” the SHO added.

Four booked in Rohtak, Jhajjar for opening fire

Two moneylenders were booked in Rohtak on Monday for firing shots at a man in Rohtak’s Tej Colony, police said.

In his complaint to the police, Karan Singh said that two moneylenders identified as Ravinder and Loveneet came to a shop in Rohtak and started abusing him to return money.

“I had taken ₹25,000 from them two months ago and paid back ₹ 37,000. Still, they were demanding more money. When I expressed unwillingness to pay more, they fired shots at me and fled from the spot,” the complainant added.

Investigating officer ASI Mahesh said that both the accused were booked under attempt to murder and Sections 25, 59 of the Arms Act, adding they have started a manhunt to arrest the attackers.

In another incident on Sunday night, two persons fired shots at their co-villager at Jhajjar’s Kherka Gujjar village. The injured Rahul Kumar was rushed to a private hospital in Bahadurgarh, from there he was referred to a hospital in Gurugram.

The police have booked two persons, Chander Pal alias Chintu and Gaurav of the same village on charges of attempted murder and relevant sections of the Arms Act.