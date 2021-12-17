Charuni demands immediate action against Ajay Mishra

Farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni on Thursday demanded immediate action against Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra Teni over the involvement of his son in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence of October 3.

“The Union minister must be arrested immediately as he is not above the law. Did we elect politicians for our protection or for the murder of innocents?” Charuni told mediapersons.

Charuni was in Karnal on Thursday to pay tributes to Sant Baba Ram Singh, who had committed suicide at the Singhu border. He hailed Singh’s sacrifice in support of farmers’ agitation.

Without naming anybody, Charuni raised questions over farmer leaders objecting to his decision to contest polls: “The elected leaders are killing people and still we say that we are apolitical. I think it is also a crime if you elect people with criminal backgrounds.”

He said the government was framing policies for the corporate houses and industrialists, and now they were left with no other option but to enter politics, as political reforms were needed in the country.

Charuni clarified that he will not contest the Punjab assembly polls, but he will field candidates: “Mai khud chunav nahi lad raha hu, magar ladwa raha hu.”

He also made it clear that he will not use the name of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions of the country, in the Punjab elections, as the morcha leaders had announced that they will not allow anybody to use its name for polls.