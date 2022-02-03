Charuni to launch campaign against BJP, urges followers to support his candidates in Punjab

Farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) will campaign against BJP in the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

The decision was taken in a state-level meeting of farmers associated with the union in Kurukshetra. Charuni, who headed the meeting, said they took a unanimous decision to oppose BJP candidates in these states.

Charuni urged his supporters to spread the constituencies in Punjab where his Samyukt Sangharsh Party is contesting on 10 seats in alliance with the Balbir Singh Rajewal-led Samyukta Samaj Morcha.

He urged his supporters from Haryana to reach Punjab and campaign for his 10 candidates for the February 20 elections. He said after Punjab polls, he will campaign against BJP candidates in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

“We have an opportunity to oppose people who have humiliated us for over a year,” Charuni said in a video message. He urged farmers of Uttar Pradesh to vote against the BJP which humiliated farmers for over a year.

“FIRs were registered against farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri and more farmers will face action after polls if the BJP returns to power in Uttar Pradesh,” he added.