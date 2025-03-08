CHASSCONG Day 2 features panel discussion on gender, human development in North West India

A session on “Gender and Human Development in North West India” held at Panjab University (PU) on the concluding day of the Chandigarh Social Science Congress (CHASSCONG) on Friday felt timely just a day before the celebrations of International Women’s Day. It included a panel discussion by professors Anindita Datta, Jyoti Dogra and Anu Sablok. Students from 33 departments were given “Best Paper” awards for their presentations. (HT File Photo)

Professor Datta’s talk, titled “Saanja Chulha, Aapsi Madad”, emphasised the importance of feminist methodologies in social science research and showed how these methods allow for new insights on space in the context of the discipline of geography. She discussed the nature of feminist solidarities and everyday feminism that can be observed at the local level. She also drew attention to how crises like the COVID-19 pandemic help understand these solidarities which transcend the barriers of caste and religion.

Professor Dogra mapped various Supreme Court cases to highlight the intersection of law, justice, and gendered experiences. She distinguished between law and justice, stating that while justice originates in law, the two do not always align, especially in gender and reproductive rights matters. She pointed out that gender-neutral laws often fail to consider women’s realities, and called for a more inclusive legal framework that integrates reproductive health, workplace equity, and gender-sensitive reforms.

Professor Sablok examined the gendered embodiments of infrastructure planning and building, and showed how such spaces reflect social power dynamics. She gave examples of hegemonic masculinity in both the builders and users of roads in the Himalayas.

Political scientist, professor Gurpreet Mahajan of Jawaharlal Nehru University delivered the valedictory address. Mahajan discussed the future of social sciences, given the challenges faced by the enterprise in contemporary times. She argued that the critical contribution of social sciences is its ability to think about the concepts and categories deployed to understand society. She deplored the marginalisation of social sciences despite its critical relevance.

Students from 33 departments were given “Best Paper” awards for their presentations.

PU dean university instructions, professor Rumina Sethi, emphasised the necessity of social science disciplines in combating the challenges of authoritarianism and totalitarianism besetting the world.

A plenary on the theme “Agrarian Economies and Human Development in North West India” featuring professors Sukhpal Singh and Amalendu Jyotishi as the panellists was also held.

Professor Amalendu Jyotishi discussed the findings from “Mission Antyodhya.” Based on this data and 22 indicators in particular, this research constructed a Rural Deprivation Index which indicated the availability of basic amenities necessary for quality of life. He presented district-level data for each state and emphasised the need for further research on the variance between districts, states and regions.

Professor Sukhpal Singh analysed the historical evolution of agricultural policy in India and located the 2024 National Policy Framework for Agricultural Marketing (NPFAM) in this context. He highlighted the complexities of deregulating markets and also addressed the issues highlighted during the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws.