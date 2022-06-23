CHB auction of freehold properties proves damp squib again

As many as 12 furniture shops and a tea stall were ravaged in a fire that broke out at the furniture market on the Sector 53/54 dividing road on Wednesday.

Though no injury was reported in the fire that broke out around 4 pm, the incident sent the shopkeepers and their workers scurrying to save their articles amid thick plumes of smoke.

Suspected to have been caused by a short-circuit, this is the 11th major fire at the market in the last 15 years. Touted to be the largest furniture market in the city, it houses around 117 temporary furniture shops.

Amid the chaos caused by the fire, the police closed off the Sector 53/54 dividing road for traffic, leading to snarls on the connecting roads during rush hour.

“Around 4 pm, a worker raised the alarm about a fire in the rear side of the market. Within no time, the flames spread all over, damaging furniture and raw material,” said Sanjeev Bhandari, one of the shopkeepers.

It took around three hours for 14 fire tenders, including two from Mohali, to douse the flames. But the site was still smoldering till late night.

“We are investigating the cause of fire. As a precautionary measure, two fire tenders were stationed near the market for the night. No one was hurt,” said Bhupinder Singh, leading fireman.

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon visited the market to access the loss. “We will work towards relocation of the market and towards providing permanent structures instead of tin sheds,” she said.