CHB auction finds only 3 takers for 145 properties

CHB had invited e-bids for the sale of its built-up residential units (freehold and leasehold) and built-up commercial units (leasehold); the last date for submission of e-bids was January 28 till 10am
The sale of the three residential freehold properties fetched CHB 1.83 crore against a reserve price of 1.78 crore. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 02:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In its latest auction of residential and commercial properties, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) could successfully sell only three of the 145 properties on offer.

All three units sold were among the 13 freehold residential properties put on auction. Their sale fetched CHB 1.83 crore against a reserve price of 1.78 crore.

An MIG flat in Sector 51, with a reserve price of 90 lakh, went for 95.07 lakh. A one-bedroom house in Sector 63, with a reserve price of 44.05 lakh, was sold for 44.65 lakh. A similar property in the same sector fetched 44.21 lakh against a reserve price of 44.05 lakh.

CHB had also offered 24 leasehold residential properties and 108 leasehold commercial properties for sale, but found no bidder for them.

The board had invited e-bids for the sale of its built-up residential units (freehold and leasehold) and built-up commercial units (leasehold). The last date for submission of e-bids was January 28 till 10am.

On the latest auction results, CHB chief executive officer Yashpal Garg said, “Only three freehold properties were sold and there was no response for any of the leasehold units. During previous e-tenders also, freehold properties got better response. We will put all 142 unsold properties for sale again during February.”

For the last 10 months, CHB has been holding the e-tender process every month and has sold properties worth 112 crore.

The detail of successful highest bidders has been uploaded on www.chbonline.in. They are required to make the payment by February 4, 2022, to avoid forfeiture of earnest money deposit and blacklisting from future tendering processes of CHB.

