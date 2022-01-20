CHB to auction off eight of its plots in IT Park

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) is planning to auction off eight of its plots in IT Park in a month’s time. The plots, with sizes varying from 3.5 to 6 acre, will be available for developers who in turn will be permitted to construct residential multi-storey buildings there.

The decision to proceed with the auction of the plots was taken in a recent meeting of the board chaired by UT adviser Dharam Pal.

Confirming the development, CHB chief executive officer Yashpal Garg said that these residential plots will be offered on freehold basis. The CHB is working on the terms and conditions and deliberating on fixing the reserve price, he added.

The project land is part of 123 acres that CHB got back from Parsvnath Developers after a long-drawn legal battle. It was in October 2006 that CHB had decided to develop residential, commercial and other infrastructure with Parsvnath Developers at IT Park, but project didn’t take off because of multiple reasons.

Thereafter, CHB failed to sell 18 residential and commercial sites at an e-auction in 2018. Due to the high reserve prices, not many developers showed interest in the auction. Thereafter, it decided to launch a general housing scheme on its own on two of the plots.

CHB now plans to construct 728 flats in three categories in seven-storey towers on IT Park plots 1 and 2, which are spread over 16.6 acres, for the general public. The towers will have two basements with a provision for parking of two cars for each flat, in addition to surface parking for visitors. The scheme will have 28 four-bedroom, 448 three-bedroom and 252 two-bedroom flats.

A four-bedroom flat is likely to cost nearly ₹2.75 crore, a three-bedroom flat ₹1.90 crore and a two-bedroom flat ₹1.30 crore. The prices will be finalised after all clearance are in place and before the launch of the project.

The CHB is set to launch the project after it gets the requisite environmental clearance, which it has applied for.

