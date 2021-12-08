Cherry on top: Language of love transcends all species

“What is that?” My friend pointed towards the left. We were walking back from school. A dog was barking at something on the ground and was ready to attack whatever it was. We shooed the dog away and went closer to see what his object of interest was. It turned out to be a nest that must have fallen out of the tree. There was a newborn squirrel in it. It was so young that it had not even opened its eyes.

“What do we do with it?” I asked. “How do I know,” my friend said. “I’ll take it home,” I decided. “Your call.” He was as nonchalant.

So, I picked up the nest with the resident in it and gingerly carried it home.

We are a family of animal lovers. The baby squirrel ignited parental instincts in my parents. Mom demonstrated to me how to feed the baby with a cotton wick dipped in milk. Dad got hold of a shoe box and made a house out of it.

The baby was named Cherry.

Cherry was painstakingly fed with the wick every couple of hours and was caressed by all family members. After a few days, she opened her eyes. Cherry looked at the faces and hands that had been feeding her and providing warmth. We were family and she immediately accepted us to be her siblings or whatever.

Soon Cherry was cautiously venturing out of her shoe box. We would pick her up and place her on a shrub in the courtyard. She seemed confused initially, but was soon exploring the area and making joyful sounds. There were many other squirrels in the trees, but it was only Cherry who would come and climb on to our family members in the courtyard.

Cherry started learning new tricks. Whenever we needed to feed her or just wanted it to be with her, dad would stand near the trees and whistle. Immediately, Cherry would appear and climb onto him.

Our Alsatian took to Cherry as a family member. He would bark and chase away other squirrels, but Cherry could eat from his bowl.

Cherry always returned to her shoe box house in the evening. We fed her fresh food whenever we had our meals.

One day, I saw our Alsatian barking at something under a tree. I went to check. Cherry was lying there on a side. Her eyes were closed and she was breathing heavily. The dog looked at me and kept barking and wagging its tail as if asking me to do something for Cherry. I caressed her and tried to ascertain the reason for her distress. There were no external injury marks or other clue. Suddenly, she stopped breathing. We were all shocked. With a heavy heart, we buried her. We did not have the courage to remove her house.

Cherry was there in our life for one year. It was a unique experience. She cemented our belief in the fact that the language of love transcends all species. gsbattu@gmail.com

The writer is a Patiala-based freelance contributor