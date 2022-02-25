Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chhatbir Zoo now open on Sundays also
In the wake of the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, on January 9, Chhatbir zoo was closed down for public on Sundays, when the highest footfall is recorded
Entry to Chhatbir zoo is open from 9.30am to 4pm, before it closes at 4.30pm. (HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 02:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Authorities at Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, popularly known as Chhatbir Zoo, have decided to keep it open on Sundays as well.

Six weeks later, the zoo will now be open from Tuesday to Sunday (Mondays closed). Entry is open from 9.30am to 4pm, before the zoo closes at 4.30pm.

Zoo’s field director K Kalpana said, “The zoo will remain open on Sundays as well, but at 75% capacity. Public is requested to follow all Covid protocols. Tickets can be booked online at chhatbirzoo.gov.in. Besides this, tickets can be bought at the zoo through digital payment modes. Free Wi-Fi hotspot is also available at the zoo entrance for online booking of tickets.”

