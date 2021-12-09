Chhotepur to return to SAD fold today, may contest from Batala

AMRITSAR

Former Punjab cabinet minister and ex-state convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sucha Singh Chhotepur will join the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday at Chandigarh in presence of top party leadership.

Confirming the development, the Gurdaspur-based senior politician said: “I will tell tomorrow why I am joining the SAD”. He may contest Punjab assembly elections from Batala constituency as the SAD has not declared its candidate from this segment and its sitting MLA Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal has been shifted to the nearby Fatehgarh Churian seat.

Chhotepur was appointed as state convener of the AAP by Arvind Kejriwal. He unsuccessfully contested 2014 Lok Sabha polls on the AAP ticket from Gurdaspur seat.

Levelling corruption charges, Kejriwal removed Chhotepur as the Punjab convener in August 2016.

After being sacked, Chhotepur floated his own party Aapna Punjab Party (APP) few weeks before the 2017 Punjab assembly elections. His party drew a lukewarm response.

Prior to this, Chhotepur remained Punjab minister during the Surjit Singh Barnala-led Akali government. He resigned along with Capt Amarinder Singh as minister from the Surjit Singh Barnala cabinet in 1986 to protest against Punjab Police entering the Golden Temple.

Chhotepur contested state assembly elections five times and won twice from Dhariwal, first as a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate in 1985 and then as an independent in 2002. He defeated SAD candidate Sucha Singh Langah in 2002.

In 2009, he joined the Congress and helped Partap Singh Bajwa to defeat the late Vinod Khanna of BJP by 8,342 votes.

In the 2012 state elections, Chhotepur again contested as an independent and lost to Charanjit Kaur Bajwa.