Chief election commissioner to visit Punjab on December 15

Accompanied by election commissioners and other senior officers, chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra will take stock of preparedness for the Punjab assembly elections
Chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra will be in Punjab on a two-day visit from December 15. (PTI)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 08:56 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra will be in Punjab on a two-day visit from December 15.

Accompanied by election commissioners and other senior officers of the Election Commission of India, Chandra will take stock of preparedness for the state assembly elections due in early 2022.

On December 15, the commission will hold meetings with representatives of national- and state-level recognised parties, chief electoral officer and nodal officers of state police and central armed police forces. Later, during the day, the commission will also meet various enforcement agencies.

The next day, the commission will hold interaction with a section of voters with disabilities and young voters. It is also expected to oversee systematic voters’ education and electoral participation activities conducted by the state electoral office.

Chandra and others will also meet with deputy commissioners and police chiefs of all 23 districts before concluding the two-day visit with a meeting with the state chief secretary and director general of police, stated a release.

