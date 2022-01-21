Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur launches Apna Kangra app, hamper in Dharamshala

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur launched Apna Kangra App and Apna Kangra hamper, a product handcrafted by Self-help Groups, in Dharamshala on Thursday
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur at the launch of Apna Kangra app and Apna Kangra hamper in Dharamshala on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 01:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur launched Apna Kangra App and Apna Kangra hamper—a product handcrafted by self-help groups—at Dharamshala on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Kangra hamper will have the collection of products of different self-help groups from across the district.

“Apna Kangra App would provide a unique experience for any tourist who plans to explore various destinations in Kangra,” the chief minister said.

He also virtually inaugurated Radhe Krishna Cow Sanctuary at Luthan in Jawalamukhi Vidhan Sabha area of Kangra district from Dharamshala.

Thakur said that the new cow sanctuary has been built at a cost of 3.96 crore. He said that there were about 19,000 cattle in different cow sanctuaries of the state.

Deputy commissioner, Kangra, Dr Nipun Jindal made a presentation on the Apna Kangra App and said that the objective of the initiative was to empower rural women and providing opportunities to youth through tourism.

