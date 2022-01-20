Chief secretary-headed committee to review 100-crore development project

With a view to expediting the execution of ongoing development projects worth over ₹100 crore, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has constituted a review committee under the chairmanship of the chief secretary.

An official spokesperson said the three-member committee headed by chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal will review the development projects on a monthly basis. The committee also includes additional chief secretary (revenue) PK Das, additional chief secretary (finance) TVSN Prasad, and principal secretary to chief minister V Umashankar.

The CM will also review these projects to ensure inter-departmental coordination. Khattar will preside over one such meeting on January 24. The committee recently conducted eight meetings with different departments under the chairmanship of the chief secretary and issued orders to expedite the works.

Currently, 14 departments are working on the projects including 19 of the public works and architecture departments, 18 of the irrigation and water resources department, eight of the power department, and seven each of medical education, and rural and planning departments.

While the public health engineering department is executing six projects, three projects each are in progress under the home, health services, and agriculture and farmers’ welfare department. School education, technical education, and food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments are executing two projects each, while one project each are in progress under the civil aviation and transport department.